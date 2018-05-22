

CTV Windsor





A 23-year-old Essex man is facing drinking and driving charges after a single-vehicle rollover on the weekend.

Emergency crews were called out to the crash on North Malden Road near Concession 12 in Essex around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Provincial police say the vehicle rolled onto its roof into a ditch and a man with minor injuries exhibited signs of impairment.

Connor Anderson has had his license suspended and vehicle impounded, with a future court date of June 5.