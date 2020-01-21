ESSEX -- Some members of the Essex Legion say they are upset after a break-in, theft and vandalism at their building.

Essex County OPP say it took place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 201 on Talbot Street on Monday at 3 a.m.

Police say suspects forcibly entered the building, causing extensive damage to the interior, stealing items and an undetermined amount of money.

Legion immediate past president Dan Gray says the thieves must have known what they were doing because they went to cut the security camera wires first before continuing with the theft and vandalism.

"Who would do this sort of thing? Who would do it to a veteran?" says Gray.

OPP have released photos of two suspects and are asking the public for help with identifying them.

A dark-coloured SUV was seen in the area at the time, say police.

Anyone witnessed anything at or near this location between 2:30 a.m. - 4 a.m. Monday morning, is asked to contact police at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.