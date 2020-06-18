WINDSOR, ONT. -- The province has launched a website on plans to widen Highway 3 in Essex County.

The online Public Information Centre is meant to complete the study for improving the roadway from Essex to Leamington, while following restrictions of gatherings due to COVID-19.

As well as keeping the public informed about the progress, the site has links to solicit feedback.

The first round of comments are being accepted until July 3.

Provincial Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney was joined by the MPP for Chatham-Kent Leamington, Rick Nicholls on August 12, 2019.

They announced the twinning of Highway 3 from the town of Essex to County Road 34, the turn off to Ruthven, would start in 2021.

The stretch of highway has seen several fatal collisions over the years.