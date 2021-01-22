WINDSOR, ONT. --

Essex County OPP are reminding residents of the dangers of talking to strangers on the phone and the internet after numerous frauds have been reported in recent weeks.

Police are reminding residents of the following:

Do not give any personal information over the telephone or computer

Do not pay more than an agreed price when using online purchasing websites

Do not believe threats of arrest or lawsuit

Do not try it, buy it or reply to spam or banking requests

Do not sign a contract without an expert opinion

Do not carry documents you don't need daily i.e. SIN, passport, birth certificate

These are a few suggestions from OPP to help with fraud prevention:

Hang up if you don't know the caller personally

Use secure payment services

Use the operation "safe trade" parking spaces at OPP Detachments

Shred unneeded documents

Only carry documents needed i.e. driver licence, bank card, credit card

Install anti-virus, firewall and updated security software packages on your computer

Warn your friends and family to be wary of any caller that wants them to divulge confidential personal or financial information, especially to send money or buy gift cards.

OPP are asking everyone to help prevent this crime as often victims are directed to a specific location to make a purchase. Call 1-888-310-1122 if you witness suspicious activity or you are concerned that someone maybe a victim of fraud if a transaction is completed.