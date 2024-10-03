WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex County OPP locate missing 46-year-old woman

    CTV News file photo. CTV News file photo.
    Share

    The Essex County OPP have found a missing 46-year-old woman.

    The woman was reported missing on Wednesday and police confirmed she was found safe a few hours later.

    OPP thank the public for their help finding the woman.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News