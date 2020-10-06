WINDSOR, ONT. -- After getting several complaints, Essex County OPP are reminding all off-road vehicle users to obey applicable laws and take safety precautions.

OPP members said they regularly respond to complaints of trespassing throughout Essex County involving All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) riders on private property without permission and in some cases having caused damage to property, fields or crops.

Police say being on private property, without permission from the property owner, is a violation under the Trespass to Property Act and if identified could subject riders to charges.

Causing damage to someone's property could further result in mischief charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

“Being a responsible rider by adhering to the law, including wearing approved helmets will significantly reduce the risk of injury as well as protect riders from being subjected to the above noted offences,” said an OPP news release.

Police say off road vehicle operators should refer to individual municipalities' websites regarding specific currently enforced bylaws.

To learn more about off road vehicle use and safety, visit: http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/driver/drive-ATV.shtml.

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/driver/pdfs/smart-ride-safe-ride-ATV.pdf.