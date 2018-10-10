

Essex County OPP say no criminal offence has occurred and there are no public safety concerns after an investigation into an alleged suspicious vehicle and driver.

Police responded to the report on Oct. 6, in the vicinity of Concession 4 in Essex.

Police say an elderly man operating a silver-coloured SUV was seen taking photographs within the proximity of young children.

Similar reports were received in this area last year involving the same driver and vehicle and were thoroughly investigated by the OPP at that time.

The OPP has completed their current investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.