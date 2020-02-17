WINDSOR -- A new elementary school on Mercer Street will soon have a name.

The issue will be discussed at Tuesday's Greater Essex County District School Board meeting.

One local group is hoping to have it named after African-Canadian business owner James L. Dunn, who fought to abolish segregation in Windsor schools.

The naming committee has three other options to choose from - Ambassador Public School, Ensemble Public School and Heritage Public School.

The new school, which is being built around the International Playing Card Factory on Mercer Street, is expected to open by January 2021.

Cost of the new school is $15.4-million.