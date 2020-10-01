WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have identified the suspect involved in a Leamington conservation area incident where a person reported having been inappropriately touched.

Police say they received a complaint from an individual that around 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 while walking on a pathway in the Talbot Road conservation area, they were approached by two men.

One man initiated a conversation with the victim and then reached out and touched them inappropriately.

Police released a composite photo of the suspect. With that and the assistance of the public, police say all involved persons have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.