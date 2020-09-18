WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have released a composite sketch of a suspect they are seeking in relation to an incident at conservation area in Leamington.

Police say the incident occurred on Sept. 10 on Talbot Road East.

OPP received a complaint from an individual indicating that at around 6 p.m., they were walking on a pathway in a local conservation area when approached by two male suspects.

Police say one suspect initiated an inappropriate conversation with the victim and then reached out and touched the victim inappropriately.

The involved suspect was described as:

Male, of Hispanic or Columbian descent, approximately 23-25-years-old

Approximately 5-feet-6 inches tall with a medium build

Short dark hair, olive skin

Wearing a white baseball hat, pink polo shirt and blue jeans

Spoke with an accent

The second suspect was described as a younger white male with longer brown hair.

The two suspects were believed to have arrived at the location on bicycles.

The OPP asks that anyone who may recognize the person depicted in the attached sketch, contact the Leamington Detachment Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.