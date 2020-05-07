WINDSOR, ONT -- The loss of community newspapers has many Essex County councillors feeling disappointed.

“To hear news like this is very disheartening by folks that are employed by them, but most importantly it takes away the local voice,” said Warden Gary McNamara during a virtual Essex County council meeting Wednesday.

Last week, Postmedia announced it would close 15 community newspapers in Manitoba and Ontario, including five across Windsor-Essex.

The five papers in the area that are ceasing publication this week are The Kingsville Reporter, The Lakeshore News, The Tecumseh Shoreline Week, The LaSalle Post and The Tibury Times.

“Those papers played a huge role in connecting certainly our rural communities” says McNamara.

Postmedia CEO Andrew McLeod says in a letter to employees that the company has seen significant losses in ad revenues due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Tecumseh deputy mayor, Joe Bachetti made a motion for council to send a letter to the CEO of Postmedia stating the value and importance in keeping local weekly newspapers open.

“It would’ve been nice to receive some notification. I know there’s always the bottom line, there’s financial reasons why these decisions are made, but it’s important that they hear from us.”

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos is directly effected by the closure.

Santos has worked as an editor of The Kingsville Reporter for nearly 29 years.

As a precaution, Santos declared a conflict of interest on the motion Wednesday, to avoid any potential bias.