TORONTO -- Postmedia has announced it's permanently shutting down 15 community newspapers in Ontario and Manitoba, resulting in about 30 layoffs.

It says newspapers in Kingsville, Windsor-Essex, Tecumseh, LaSalle, Tilbury, Paris and Napanee will publish their last editions on May 4.

The closures include the Kingsville Reporter, Lakeshore News (Windsor-Essex), LaSalle Post, Tecumseh Shoreline Week and Tilbury Times.

Postmedia CEO Andrew McLeod says in a letter to employees that the company has seen significant losses in ad revenues due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The letter obtained by The Canadian Press says the newspapers are being closed because they are not financially viable.