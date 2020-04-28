Five Windsor-Essex community newspapers shutting down
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 4:45PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:05PM EDT
TORONTO -- Postmedia has announced it's permanently shutting down 15 community newspapers in Ontario and Manitoba, resulting in about 30 layoffs.
It says newspapers in Kingsville, Windsor-Essex, Tecumseh, LaSalle, Tilbury, Paris and Napanee will publish their last editions on May 4.
The closures include the Kingsville Reporter, Lakeshore News (Windsor-Essex), LaSalle Post, Tecumseh Shoreline Week and Tilbury Times.
Postmedia CEO Andrew McLeod says in a letter to employees that the company has seen significant losses in ad revenues due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
The letter obtained by The Canadian Press says the newspapers are being closed because they are not financially viable.