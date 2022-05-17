Essex Council approves bylaw to regulate short-term rentals

The Town of Essex has given final approval to a new bylaw that will regulate short-term rentals.

Anyone interested in establishing a short-term rental, such as an Airbnb, must apply for a zoning bylaw amendment to add the additional use to their property.

An after-hours reporting line is also being rolled out to address complaints and enforcement questions on evenings and weekends.

The reporting line includes a direct line to OPP, bylaw enforcement and property owners.

Data collected by the town shows there are 82 of these units in Essex, but officials say they hope to confirm an exact figure once licences are issued.

The licensing period is scheduled to start Sept. 1

The proposed cost of a licence is $700 and it will be good for three years, but under the new licensing system it could be suspended or revoked.