Essex council appeals to province to address ambulance off-load delays in region

Essex town council is appealing to the province to take action to “resolve the gaps in our healthcare” after off-load delays put Windsor-Essex in a code black situation with no ambulances available.

After another Code Black was declared last Monday, Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy planned to bring an emergency motion to council to petition Ontario government representatives to do something about the delays.

Code blacks were declared again this past weekend on both Friday and Saturday.

“Windsor and Essex County residents ought to have confidence that when they dial 911 it will elicit a prompt ambulance response for emergency situations,” Bondy said in her motion.

“Local health care providers are engaging various initiatives such as a paramedic offload program, offload to the waiting room for assessment and triage of less severe medical matters, diversion to another hospital for low acuity cases, and EWEMS' paramedic patient navigator to monitor and manage dispatch. Nevertheless, these initiatives alone have been unable to curb the escalation of code red and code black frequency, signifying few or no ambulances available for emergencies.”

A code black means no Essex-Windsor EMS ambulances are available anywhere in the city or county, while a code red means there are only two ambulances available.

According to Bondy, in 2021 Windsor-Essex experienced a cumulative 3,253 minutes in code red and 791 in code black. In 2022, that jumped to 8,086 in code red and 2,257 in code black. By March 2023, just three months into the year, the community clocked 864 minutes in code red plus another 2,257 in code black.

“We implore the authorities to apply an immediate and comprehensive review of our hospital offload delays and staffing crisis in our front line,” Bondy said. “Ambulance offload processes and hospital volumes are merely two contributing factors, if nothing tangible is done, local families risk experiencing catastrophic consequences.”

Bondy noted in October 2022, former County of Essex Warden Gary McNamara declared an emergency on ambulance availability linked to hospital admission delays. Now, the emergency situation still holds with no decrease in code reds and blacks.

The Town of Essex is requesting the province recognize the strain facing local emergency response and conduct a review of projected population growth and aging in the area and increase healthcare capacity to match future and present needs.