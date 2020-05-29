WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores HealthCare is reminding residents not to wait on seeking emergency care.

The hospital says its emergency department continues to be a safe place for people to go for acute care services. Emergency departments, and urgent diagnostic imaging including x-ray, ultrasound and MRI, along with critical surgical services are still provided.

“We are concerned that people with urgent emergency health issues have stayed home or delayed seeking care over the past few months because of the Pandemic,” Dr. Ross Moncur, interim CEO and chief of staff at Erie Shores HealthCare said in a news release. “We want to encourage people not to wait if they feel they have urgent medical needs. We can reassure everyone that, despite COVID, we remain here to help.”

Hospitals have taken precautions to ensure the environment for all patients and staff remains safe, the release states. Some of these measures include enhanced screening of patients, increased cleaning, ensuring staff is fitted with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), and limiting visitors to the hospital.

Patients can access primary care virtually through their physician or virtual walk in clinic for every day health concerns.

ESHC’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operational and provides in-person assessment for individuals presenting with symptoms or those who are concerned they’ve been exposed to the virus. A referral from a physician, nurse practitioner, or Telehealth is not required.