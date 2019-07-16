

CTV Windsor





A local restoration company is teaming up with the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society to help protect pets during home emergencies.

Parker DKI donated the entire printing costs for decals that inform first responders of animals inside a home.

The decals were printed by Charit-ees, a project of the Downtown Mission.

The decals can be picked up free of charge at the Parker DKI office or at the humane society.

Representatives of Parker DKI and Tecumseh Fire were at the humane society on Tuesday to begin distribution of the decals.