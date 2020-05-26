WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores HealthCare is on the hunt for its next CEO.

Board chair Jeff Lewis announced Tuesday that current CEO Janice Dawson will be leaving her role at the hospital, launching an “independent executive search” for its next leader.

“Our board and community are tremendously grateful to Janice for her hard work and leadership over the last three years," said Lewis in a news release. "We extend our sincere appreciation and our best wishes as she begins the next chapter of her career."

Dawson has served three years as the hospital’s CEO and is moving toward pursing other professional interests, the release states. In the meantime, Erie Shores HealthCare chief of staff Dr. Ross Moncur has been named interim CEO until the hospital finds Dawson’s replacement.

"Dr. Moncur has the full trust, confidence, and support of the Erie Shores HealthCare board of directors as he steps into this new role," said Lewis. "Having such a strong chief of staff - and now interim CEO - engaged in this process will give the board terrific insight into the opportunities and needs that lay ahead."

While Dawson was CEO, Leamington hospital has grown steadily and played an “integral role in managing the crisis of COVID-19, and now ranks as one of Ontario’s top five hospitals for short emergency wait times,” the release states.

The hospital board’s search committee is now in the process of engaging an international executive search firm to find Dawson’s replacement.