LONDON, ONT -- Erie Shores HealthCare is putting out the call out to those in Essex County who can sew to make 1,000 masks a week for patients and the public.

The ask comes as the hospital has seen a dip in donations since more people have returned to work.

“Our community has been fabulous and we cannot say how thankful we are for their support. But we need more help; we need these masks for our patients in our care, and people coming to ESHC,” said Arms Bumanlag, Director of Public Relations in a release.

Currently ESHC does not want people bringing in their own personal masks due to the risk of contamination.

The hospital wants people to use the masks they provide because they will be full sterilized and the patient gets to keep the mask.

However that means people who can sew are needed.

The masks are not for healthcare providers as they have certified masks they are required to wear.

The hospital has provided information on how to make the masks to their specifications which can be found here.

Donated masks can be dropped off to the staff entrance on Fader Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. seven days a week.