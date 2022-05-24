Erie Shores Health Foundation celebrates 30th anniversary by investing $1 million into healthcare

Erie Shores Health Foundation (ESHF) gave more than $1 million to two organizations that provide healthcare services in Essex County on Tuesday as part of a special celebration of their 30 years as a charity.

The foundation presented cheques to both Erie Shores Healthcare and The Hospice of Windsor-Essex County.

“Words cannot begin to express how proud and grateful I am for immense support of our community. Your love and generosity has been the guiding light of the Foundation and has abled us to provide this support for both Erie Shores HealthCare and The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus,” said ESHF CEO, Christine Colautti.

Erie Shores Healthcare, the local 58 inpatient bed hospital in Essex County, received $804,976.78. ESHF officials said the amount reflects community donations made to support the purchase of medical equipment and facility renovations vital for patient care.

Examples of the investments made during the 2021-2022 fiscal year include:

Chemistry Analzyer

Laryngoscope Video

ECG Cart

Emergency Department Safe Room

Gastroscopes

OB Delivery Carts

Physiological Monitors

The Hospice of Windsor-Essex County Inc. received $ 288,118.70 to help with operating costs at the Hospice Erie Shores Campus location from April 2021- March 2022.

“On behalf of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County I would like to thank the Erie Shores Health Foundation for being partners in supporting our patients and families,” said Hospice executive director, Nancy Brockenshire.

Officials say the Hospice of Windsor Essex County and the ESHF have an agreement to ensure the operations and funding of The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus 10-bed Residence and Welcome Centre.

All programs are run by Hospice, and the foundation fundraises operational expenses that are not covered by government funding.

ESHF says the local hospice has served nearly 1,000 since it started in 2016.