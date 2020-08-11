WINDSOR, ONT. -- More amenities and City of Windsor services will soon be available as the moves into Stage 3 of the province’s COVI-19 reopening plan.

The city will be resume some municipal services over the next few weeks while following all public health and safety guidelines including playground equipment, indoor visiting at Huron Lodge and parking enforcement, the City of Windsor announced Tuesday.

“Our community and region have waited longer than most, but Stage 3 is here, and it allows for a careful return to service across our municipal public services,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “I know that all residents are going to continue to follow the public health advice to continue to bend the curve in our region, even as we re-open our economy further.”

The city says due to some “logistical challenges” of operating some amenities within the new regulations, not all services will be able to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Windsor City Council is committed to providing access to services in a manner that protects residents and employees. As provincial guidelines and public health recommendations change in the months ahead, the City of Windsor will continue to review the level of service provided,” a news release from the city states.

Huron Lodge will move into indoor visiting starting Wednesday, Aug. 12 where residents will now be able to have physical interaction with their families and friends. Visitors will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID test that was taken within two weeks prior to their visit due to the increase proximity of visitors and residents, the city says.

While splash pads have been reopened since July 13, starting Sunday they will no longer be supervised and fending will be removed. However, the city reminds users to follow the signage posted.

The City of Windsor will be reopening some city pools starting with the Windsor International Aquatics and Training Centre (WIATC) by Monday, Aug. 31, allowing for local aquatics clubs to resume training and opportunities for reserved fitness swim lanes will be offered.

Outdoor sports teams will be able to resume and permits for public parks will be available for small gatherings such as weddings, picnics, etc. that allow for a maximum of 100 people following health guidelines.

Ice pad rentals will be available starting Sept. 8 starting with two at the WFCU Centre. Additional ice pads will be made available at other locations based on demand.

All other indoor recreation facilities including fitness centres and Willistead Manor will remain closed. The city says it will continue to review the decision.

As of Monday Aug, 17, regular enforcement at street metres will resume.

Windsor-Essex will officially join the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 as of Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. A full list of city services and facilities reopening is available on the City of Windsor website.