

CTV Windsor





Public works crews have been actively shoring up sections of the roadway in anticipation of future flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

A State of Emergency was place for the Erie Shore Drive area between Aug. 27 and Sept. 10.

Recent actions have included structural repair, the addition of rock chutes and concrete blocks, drainage clean out, road crack sealing, along with milling and paving the roadway to assist with drainage.

Starting the week of Sept. 23, staff will be on site installing additional concrete blocks along the centerline of Erie Shore Drive from 1.2 kilometres east of Bisnett Line to McGeachy Pond Conservation Area. This work is expected to take about six weeks to complete.

As the concrete blocks will be placed along the center of the road, Erie Shore Drive will become a one-way road (eastbound traffic only) with entrance from Bisnett Line and exit through Erieau Road. Traffic notification signage will be installed prior to the concrete blocks being installed.

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Provincial Disaster Assessment Team have attended the site to assess the damage.

The Province will be advising on their recommendations in the near term. In addition, the municipality has recently provided a detailed update to the Province’s Special Advisor on Flooding.

The “Lake Erie Shoreline Study” has been underway over the past year and is intended to develop a long-term plan for properties and infrastructure located along Lake Erie.

To date, seven public meetings have been held. Another series of public meetings will be scheduled in late October.

The municipality, in consultation with the province and Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, plans on presenting the findings of the study in March 2020.