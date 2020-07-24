WINDSOR, ONT. -- As the province slowly reopens more businesses, the Essex Region Conservation has made some adjustments to its services.

The washrooms at Holiday Beach and John R. Park Homestead as well as the gift shop will reopen with enhanced sanitization. Washroom facilities all other conservation areas will remain closed.

The John R. Park Homestead washrooms and gift shop will be open with modified operations starting noon on Saturday. Gift shop hours will then be Wednesday – Friday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The museum remains closed and the grounds are open for walking from dawn to dusk.

ERCA says it continues to work collaboratively to slow the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with regional, provincial and federal directions.

Outdoor conservation areas and trails will continue to be open from dawn to dusk for passive use. People should be maintaining proper physical distancing protocols of two metres of space to other visitors.

ERCA says it will continue to wave fees at Holiday Beach and Hillman Marsh Conservation areas until Aug. 4. However, due to unsafe conditions caused by high water levels the beaches will remain closed to swimming. Cedar Beach, co-managed by the Town of Kingsville also remains closed.

All public events including the Lost Arts Festival have been cancelled through Aug. 2020. ERCA says it is currently reviewing protocols for small group tours and programs.

ERCA staff continue to work from home and will continue to review applications, issue permits which can be requested online, and conduct other conservation work. All essential flood forecasting and warning continues to be active.

The ERCA officers at 360 Fairview Avenue West will be opened with modified operations and closed to walk-in visits.