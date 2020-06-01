WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority has cancelled all programming until July 1 in addition to other updates to its facilities.

ERCA says it has been working collaboratively with the Windsor-Essex community in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and has made the changes in accordance with local, provincial and federal regulations.

The update to its programs and facilities include:

All programming will be cancelled until July 1, 2020. This includes public and private school programming, festivals and events, and workshops.

Holiday Beach Conservation Area opened to registered seasonal campers on Friday, May 29. In keeping with provincial direction, access will be for campers to begin preparing for the coming season. This includes trailer inspections, conducting repairs and cleaning, and set up (if the trailer is not already in the park). Operational procedures are being refined and will be communicated to seasonal campers to ensure the continued safety of our guests and staff.

Cottage rental at Holiday Beach remains suspended, in accordance with the Province of Ontario’s extended State of Emergency.

Holiday Beach and Hillman Marsh Conservation Area are open for walk though access. ERCA is waiving entry fees for the month of June. Proper physical distancing protocols of remaining at least 2 metres from any other visitor who is not part of your household.

Washroom facilities will remain closed at all Conservation Areas.

June waterfowl and deer hunting draws may be postponed due to ongoing provincial regulations.

The John R. Park Homestead museum, visitor centre and gift shop will remain closed. The grounds are open for walk-through access.

Kopegaron Woods Conservation Area remains closed as we await contractor services to conduct the parking lot repairs, which are tentatively scheduled for June 11, 2020.

Outdoor conservation areas and greenway trails will continue to be open from dawn to dusk for passive use. Visitors must adhere to physical distancing protocols as explained above. Conservation area usage is monitored to ensure these guidelines are being followed so that we can safely continue to offer these important natural areas for physical and mental health.

All essential services including our Flood Forecasting and Warning remain active.

Our permitting, planning and regulatory responsibilities continue. Applications for permit can be made online at https://essexregionconservation.ca/planning-and-permits/.

ERCA says its staff continue to work from home, and will continue to review applications, issue permits, and conduct other important conservation work under modified working conditions.

The organization's offices at 360 Fairview Avenue West will continue modified operations. Inquiries can be made over the phone and by email. It is closed for walk-in visits until further notice.