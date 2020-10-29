WINDSOR, ONT. -- A shoreline conditions statement is in effect for the Lake St. Clair shoreline.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says it’s due to forecasted winds out of the north-northeast Thursday night and lasting into the early part of Friday morning, along with the current elevated lake levels.

The statement is in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday.

Forecasts currently vary, but generally moderate to strong winds between 25 and 40 km/hr are expected out of the north and north-northeast starting Thursday evening and lasting overnight.

ERCA says these forecasted conditions are below flood watch thresholds, but the combination of elevated lake levels and the duration of the forecasted winds results in an increased risk of flooding, nearshore erosion, damaging waves, splashing and spray.

Areas that may be affected by these conditions include the Lake St. Clair shoreline between Windsor and Lighthouse Cove in Lakeshore.

Long range forecasts are predicting strong winds over the weekend starting Saturday evening. Forecasts are predicting that winds may increasing in speed out of the south or south-southwest over Lake Erie and shift westerly. Speeds are currently forecasted between 55 and 65 km/hr.

Strong south to south-southwest winds may have an impact on the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island while strong west winds will primarily impact the western shoreline of Pelee Island.