

CTV Windsor





Another Windsor marina is being impacted by high lake levels.

Riverside Marina, owned and operated by the Windsor Port Authority, has had to cut the season short for some boaters unable to safely access their boats due to high water levels.

Thirty-six boaters have been displaced due to persistent flooding of docks 4/5 since May, costing the Port Authority $42,000 in refunds.

“We were hopeful that water levels would eventually recede to more normal levels, but as July rolled in, there is no reduction in lake levels in sight,” says Steve Salmons, president and CEO of Port Windsor.

Salmons say they decided to put safety first by closing down docks 4/5, and refunding the affected customers for the entire season.

In a letter to boaters, Port Windsor apologized for the disruption: “It has been a challenging summer on the lakes this year. We regret that high water levels have prevented us from offering you the usual enjoyable marina experience that you look forward to each summer.”

Riverside Marina, formally the Anchor Inn Marina, is a private marina operated by the Windsor Port Authority and offers 102 deep water slips across from Peche Island.

The Lakeview Marina in east Windsor is closed for the entire boating season, also due to the high water levels.