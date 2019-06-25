

CTV Windsor





A new deal between ENWIN Utilities Ltd. and its unionized members has been ratified.

The utility announced on Tuesday, a new 5-year collective agreement has been ratified by its board and IBEW Local 636 members, representing the Hydro Division.

The new contract covers 60 members including linemen, control operators and locators.

Among the changes in the contract, a 2 per cent wage increase in each year of the deal and improved benefits are included.

The agreement runs from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024.