Downtown Enwin building finds buyer
An Enwin Utilities sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 9, 2016. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 2:32PM EDT
The downtown Enwin building has found a buyer.
The property was picked up by local tech company Tessonics
Tessonics focuses their research on industrial ultrasound and is looking to expand their business in the downtown core.
There are currently less that 100 employees still working at the Ouellette office.
Those who are still left at that location are expected to move to their offices on Rhodes Drive by mid 2020