WINDSOR, ONT. -- Enwin is now accepting applications for bill relief.

Enwin’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program (CEAP) is a one time, on-bill credit to help eligible residential customer catch up on their energy bills and resume regular payments.

Residential electricity customers are eligible if they have been directly impacted by COVID-19 and meet all of the requirements.

Some of the requirements include being an account holder in good standing prior to March 17, failure to make complete payment on at least two bills since March 17 and has an overdue balance, is unemployed or has received employment insurance or CERB, and has not received other financial assistance for electricity.

Qualified customers may be eligible for a one-time CEAP credit for half of their overdue electricity charges up to $115.

Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis until funding is exhausted.