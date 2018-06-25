

CTV Windsor





The Town of Tecumseh has announced the entertainment line-up for the 43rd annual Tecumseh Corn Festival at Lacasse Park.

“The Tecumseh Corn Festival has provided fantastic family-friendly entertainment for over forty years. This year the festival continues to provide visitors with a great experience,” said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara.

The festival was named one of the Top 100 Festival in Ontario by Festival & Events Ontario for the 14th consecutive year.

It runs Aug. 24 – 26, 2018.

Entertainment Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

-Afternoon performance by Elvis Tribute Artist, Norm Ackland Jr.

-Evening performances by Motor City Manouche, Stone Men, JASCO and Buck Twenty

Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

-Afternoon performance by Sharon & Bram, celebrating their 40th Anniversary Tour

-Evening performances by the Coffeehouse Combo, Phil Kane Trio & Guests, and Pretzel Logic

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

-The annual Miss Tecumseh Pageant kicks off the afternoon.

-Performance by Jody Raffoul

Friday afternoon is Senior’s Day with free admission to the park for Seniors.

Saturday is Family Day starting off with the “Largest Small Town Parade” at 11AM followed by family fun at the park including a Giant Corn Maze, Bouncy Castles, Mini Golf, Pony Rides, Jangles the Clown, the Border City Barkers, and Mad Science.

Sunday will see the crowning of a new Miss Tecumseh along with a special unveiling by Muscle Cars & Classics.

Details of the festival may be found at www.tecumsehcornfestival.ca and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tecumsehcornfest/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/TecCornfestival.