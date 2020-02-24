WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Askin Avenue earlier this month.

Windsor officers took 19-year-old Ilyas Gilao of Brampton into custody at police headquarters on Sunday at 6 p.m. There had been an arrest warrant for Gilao.

Last Thursday police arrested Jeffery Kumi, 27, of Windsor in relation to the same shooting.

Police responded to a firearms call in the 1300 block of Askin Avenue on February 15 around 12:30 a.m.

They say a man was shot during a fight and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gilao is charged with