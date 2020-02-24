Second suspect arrested, charged with attemped murder in west Windsor shooting
Published Monday, February 24, 2020
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Askin Avenue earlier this month.
Windsor officers took 19-year-old Ilyas Gilao of Brampton into custody at police headquarters on Sunday at 6 p.m. There had been an arrest warrant for Gilao.
Last Thursday police arrested Jeffery Kumi, 27, of Windsor in relation to the same shooting.
Police responded to a firearms call in the 1300 block of Askin Avenue on February 15 around 12:30 a.m.
They say a man was shot during a fight and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Gilao is charged with
- Attempt murder
- Use firearm while committing indictable offence
- Discharge firearm
- Possess loaded firearm without authorization
- Possess restricted firearm
- Occupy motor vehicle knowingly with a prohibited firearm
- Possess a handgun for a purpose dangerous to public peace
- Careless use of firearm
- Fail to comply with a release order
- Possess firearm while prohibited
- Breach Probation
