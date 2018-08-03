

CTV Windsor





A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a sign at the roundabout near Highway 401 and Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:35 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the motorcycle collided with a sign and the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed on Highway 3 between Howard Avenue and Highway 401 while the crash was cleared away.

The investigation is continuing.