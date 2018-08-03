Motorcyclist injured after hitting sign at Highway 3 roundabout: OPP
Motorcycle crash on Highway 3 roundabout in Tecumseh, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 12:11PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 3, 2018 12:42PM EDT
A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a sign at the roundabout near Highway 401 and Highway 3 in Tecumseh.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:35 a.m. Friday morning.
Police say the motorcycle collided with a sign and the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed on Highway 3 between Howard Avenue and Highway 401 while the crash was cleared away.
The investigation is continuing.