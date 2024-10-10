WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Entegrus workers head south to help with hurricane relief

    Entegrus staff members before leaving for Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Oct. 9, 2024. (Source: Entegrus) Entegrus staff members before leaving for Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Oct. 9, 2024. (Source: Entegrus)
    A team 14 staff members from Entegrus are on their way to Florida to assist in the restoration of power to thousands of customers affected by hurricanes Hele and Milton.

    “As we’ve done in the past, Entegrus is proud to help our American counterparts in the face of natural disasters. Our crews are experienced and well-equipped to handle the challenging conditions these hurricanes present, and we remain committed to ensuring safety throughout the restoration process. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the storms,” said President and CEO of Entegrus Jim Hogan.

    The Entegrus team will be joined by crews from Bluewater Power, ERTH Power, Essex Powerlines, and E.L.K. Energy.

    Previously, Entegrus supported Florida power & Light (FPL)  during Hurricane Irma in 2017 and responded to other significant events, including Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

    According to Entegrus, the team is equipped with the necessary resources to work in extreme conditions, and their extensive experience with storm restoration ensures they will contribute effectively to the restoration efforts. 

