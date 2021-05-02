Advertisement
Emergency crews were on scene in the 1000 block of Bruce Avenue, Sunday
Published Sunday, May 2, 2021 4:35PM EDT
A criminal investigation took place in the 1000 block of Bruce Avenue, Sunday May 2, 2021 (Source: @_OnLocation_)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Multiple police cruisers and firefighters from Windsor Fire and Rescue were on scene of a criminal investigation Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Bruce Avenue.
Windsor Police tell CTV News that the scene is benig held and Major Crimes is now being investigated.
Multiple sources, including witnesses report that two people were transported to hospital with at least one having serious injuries.
