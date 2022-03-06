Emergency crews respond to Tecumseh house fire
Tecumseh firefighters, OPP and EMS were on the scene of a house fire Sunday afternoon.
The blaze was at a home at the corner of Dresden Place and Cumberland Court where a pickup truck parked in the driveway was also heavily damaged by fire.
Sunday’s strong winds had an impact on the blaze with black smoke seen blowing across the property.
The garage was completely destroyed and firefighters had to smash some of the house’s windows to make sure the fire was out.
According to first responders at the scene no one was injured.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'
Live updates: Netflix suspends service in Russia
TikTok said Sunday that users won't be able to post new videos in Russia in response to the government's crackdown on social media.
Trudeau arrives in Europe to meet with allies on Ukraine response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Europe to meet with allies about the intensifying situation in Ukraine.
A look at Russia's claims to justify war in Ukraine
As Ukrainians and Russians fight on the battlefield, both sides are also fighting an information war online and in the media space.
Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts
While many of the behemoth boats are still anchored at or near sun-splashed playgrounds in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, more than a dozen were underway to or had already arrived in remote ports in small nations such as the Maldives and Montenegro, potentially beyond the reach of Western sanctions.
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year
The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million, underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia's demands 'reasonable'
Quebec's Green Party leader posted a series of controversial tweets calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Soccer player fights in Ukraine, gas prices, smallest cinema: Top stories of the week
A Guelph soccer player going to fight in Ukraine, rising gas prices, and the world record holder for smallest cinema in Stratford round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 684, ICU admissions fall to 247
Health officials in Ontario are reporting that there are now fewer than 700 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions falls below 250 for the first time in two months.
-
Winds up to 100 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington on Sunday
Sunday is expected to be a windy day in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
London
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 684, ICU admissions fall to 247
Health officials in Ontario are reporting that there are now fewer than 700 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions falls below 250 for the first time in two months.
-
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
-
Police remind drivers to be alert and watch for deer
Norfolk County OPP is reminding drivers not to “veer for deer” and be aware of their surroundings after police investigated collisions involving the animal.
Barrie
-
Wind warning in effect for most of the region
A wind warning is in effect for parts of Simcoe County with the potential for wind gusts of up to 100 km/h throughout Sunday.
-
Collingwood celebrates women in the community
The Town of Collingwood is honouring local women leading up to International Women's Day on March 8.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 684, ICU admissions fall to 247
Health officials in Ontario are reporting that there are now fewer than 700 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions falls below 250 for the first time in two months.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury and the Sault declare 'significant weather event'
The City of Greater Sudbury and the city of Sault Ste. Marie have declared a Significant Weather Event due to freezing rain.
-
Sault artist keeping quillwork alive
A Sault Ste. Marie artist is working to keep an old art form using porcupine quills alive.
-
Teenager with ties to North Bay pens comic book about fictional rescue mission in Nazi-occupied Europe
14-year-old never imagined a school project on his Second World War relative would turn into his first published book.
Ottawa
-
Record high temperature recorded in Ottawa on Sunday
A double-digit high made it the warmest March 6 in Ottawa's history.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa reported Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa Sunday and a drop in the number of residents fighting an active infection in hospital.
-
Bail review decision for a convoy organizer, the latest on Ukraine and a pandemic anniversary: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Toronto
-
High winds prompt road closures in downtown Toronto, Burlington Skyway
High winds prompted police to close at least two stretches of roadway in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
-
Police investigating suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags damaged in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags were damaged at a movie theatre parking lot in Etobicoke.
-
Woman, 19, dies in crash along Toronto's waterfront
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a car struck a concrete barrier near Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
'Broken-hearted': Montrealers march in honor of teenage violence victims
Family and friends joined Lynne Beaudouy to walk and mourn her son Lucas Gaudet's loss of life, and to reckon with a troubling streak of violence in the city.
-
Montreal trauma physicians create instructional videos for Ukranian healthcare workers
With Ukraine’s healthcare network pushed to the brink, a group of McGill doctors have recorded how-to videos for a number of emergency medical procedures.
-
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia's demands 'reasonable'
Quebec's Green Party leader posted a series of controversial tweets calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
-
Some maritimers feeling pressure as prices at the pumps rise
Following a .10 cent hike yesterday, the Nova Scotia utility and review board invoked the interrupter clause and pumped up prices by another 8.7 cents at midnight last night.
Winnipeg
-
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
'We're very concerned': Multiple rallies scheduled in Manitoba to show support for Ukraine
Manitobans will once again be joining together this weekend to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
Calgary
-
Rock falls onto vehicle near Golden, B.C., injures 1 person
RCMP closed Highway 1 for a couple hours on Friday afternoon after a rock fell onto a vehicle in a canyon east of Golden, B.C.
-
Here are some of the places where you will still need to wear a mask in Calgary
While the province dropped its requirement for masking inside public buildings and businesses as of March 1, there are a number of locations in Calgary who say they're not ready to go ahead just yet.
-
Calgarians rally across the city for Ukraine
Several events across Calgary are being held in support of Ukraine and the invasion from Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
-
Filling a plane with medical, emergency supplies for Ukraine
A campaign in Edmonton to gather medical and emergency response supplies for Ukraine is getting ready to load donations onto a plane.
-
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'
Vancouver
-
B.C. introducing Indigenous coursework requirement for secondary students
B.C. high school students will soon be required to complete Indigenous-focused coursework in order to graduate.
-
Debris from cargo ship spill last fall spreading along B.C. coast: beach cleaners
A volunteer organization that has been cleaning up debris from a cargo ship that lost 109 containers off the B.C. coast last fall says the incident should be a wake-up call to the need for more urgent action.
-
Rock falls onto vehicle near Golden, B.C., injures 1 person
RCMP closed Highway 1 for a couple hours on Friday afternoon after a rock fell onto a vehicle in a canyon east of Golden, B.C.