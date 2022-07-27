Emancipation Jubilee celebration comes to Windsor this weekend

It is almost time for the historic Emancipation Jubilee 2022.

The Jubilee commemorates the end of slavery in the British colonies — including Canada and the West Indies — with the proclamation officially being made on Aug. 1, 1834.

The Black Council of Windsor-Essex invites the public to celebrate all the Jubilee events held from July 30 to Aug. 1.

On Thursday, the Capitol Theatre will premiere the award-winning documentary film Mr. Emancipation. The film was made by Windsor native, Preston Chase.

In addition, the Fogolar Furlan will hold its annual Emancipation banquet, hosted by the Amherstburg Freedom Museum, on Friday.

"Emancipation celebrations that ended in the 1960s and started back in the 1930s were huge,” says Leslie McCurdy, chair of the Black Council of Windsor-Essex.

“They were international celebrations and 50,000 to 60,000 people would come to Windsor every summer, and I'd like to see Emancipation in Windsor be like that again. I mean, put Windsor back on the map and it's a heck of an economic engine if we can get people to come back,” she added.

A number of venues in the Windsor-Essex region and surrounding areas will also be hosting events of historical, cultural and community significance.

Local support to see the resurgence of Canada’s Emancipation Day in Windsor leading to the date was officially recognized by the Canadian government.

For more information about the history and schedule of events you can visit the Black Council of Windsor-Essex website.