Elderly woman air lifted to hospital after serious crash

An elderly woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance Tuesday after a serious crash in Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to three collisions within hours of each other Tuesday, one of which resulted in serious injuries.

Around 11:13 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Ella Street and Canal Street.

Police say an SUV turning onto Canal St. from Ella St. was involved in a side-impact collision with a van. The van eventually stopped after striking a pole, police say.

The SUV continued driving east on Canal Street and then onto Tilbury Street. Police say by 11:15 a.m., the SUV failed to negotiate the bend on Tilbury St. and Mill Street and ran off the roadway.

An 86-year-old Romney Township woman driving the SUV was transported to London hospital but Ornge Air Ambulance for medical attention.

Police say this collision is under investigation. If anyone has any information to assist, contact Const. Kristen Charron at at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca for the Ella Street collision and Constable Dan Clark at danielc@chatham-kent.ca for the Tilbury Street collision or 519-355-1092.

Emergency crews responded to the third crash at 1:46 p.m. on Queens Line, between Davison Road and Bonneau Line.

Police say both vehicles involved in the collision were travelling west on Queens Line. As the first vehicle ahead was turning left onto Davidson Rd., the traffic behind it came to a stop and the second vehicle tried to pass the stopped cars on the left, police say.

The second vehicle collided with the turning vehicle, causing it to drive in and out of a ditch.

Police say neither driver sustained any injuries in the crash. Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene.

The driver of the passing car was charged with careless driving.