Elderly man robbed at knife point, Windsor police seek suspect

An elderly man agreeing to do a good deed was robbed at knife point last week after offering to call the suspect a cab, police say.

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying the robbery suspect.

Police say the victim was at a bus stop in the 3900 block of Walker Road at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 when he was approached by another man.

The man asked if he could call him a cab. When the victim agreed and took out his phone, police say the suspect pointed a large knife at him and grabbed the phone.

The suspect then took off on foot.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man between 50-60 years old with a thin build. At the time of the offence he wore a blue sweater, jeans, and a tan-coloured camouflage-style baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com