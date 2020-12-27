Advertisement
Eight people displaced after fire ripped through their home on Christmas Eve
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 1:51PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 27, 2020 1:52PM EST
A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT -- A devastating holiday for eight people after a fire ripped through their home on Christmas Eve.
Emergency crews arrived to the house in the 1300 block of Goyeau street around 4 p.m. on Thursday for reports of fire and smoke coming from the structure.
No injuries were reported and Officials say the cause is accidential.
Damage estimate is $150,000.