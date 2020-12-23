WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Morpeth resident was able to safely escape a “fully-involved” house fire that three fire crews fought to control Wednesday morning.

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services says crews from Station 11 in Ridgetown, and Unit 1-13 in Chatham responded to the fire on Rose Beach Line.

Upon arrival, crews reported the structure to be “fully-involved” and worked to quickly bring the fire under control.

Fire crews say the homeowner was able to escape without injury.

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation by Chatham-Kent fire.

The fire department and emergency service are reminding all residents to ensure their smoke alarms are working properly.

The damage is estimated at $200,000.