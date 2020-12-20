Advertisement
Commercial fire leads to $500,000 in damages on Cantelon Drive
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 11:48AM EST
Windsor fire crews on the scene of a commercial fire in Windsor, Ont. (courtesy OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire crews were on the scene of a commercial fire in the city’s east end.
The cause of the fire at a building in the 6500 block of Cantelon Drive overnight Sunday is still undetermined.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the blaze.
The damage is estimated at $500,000.
