Earthquake reported under Lake Erie
Earthquake reported in Lake Erie near East Lake, Ohio. (Courtesy EMSC-CSEM.org)
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 11:58AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 12:57PM EDT
A small earthquake is being reported under Lake Erie, according to the U.S. National Earthquake Information Center.
The NEIC says the 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Monday around 10:50 a.m. It was about five kilometres north of Eastlake, Ohio, which is about 30 kilometres east of Cleveland.
The epicentre is about 150 kilometres from Windsor.
A resident in East Lake posted on the earthquake information website EMSC-CSEM that it felt “like a truck running full speed into a brick wall.”
NEIC says the earthquake was about five kilometres in depth.