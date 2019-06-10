

CTV Windsor





A small earthquake is being reported under Lake Erie, according to the U.S. National Earthquake Information Center.

The NEIC says the 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Monday around 10:50 a.m. It was about five kilometres north of Eastlake, Ohio, which is about 30 kilometres east of Cleveland.

The epicentre is about 150 kilometres from Windsor.

A resident in East Lake posted on the earthquake information website EMSC-CSEM that it felt “like a truck running full speed into a brick wall.”

NEIC says the earthquake was about five kilometres in depth.