Early morning Windsor fire not considered suspicious
An investigator is on scene at 852 Cataraqui after early morning house fire on Wednesday, Jan.3, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 8:17AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 5:31PM EST
No one was injured following an early morning house fire near downtown Windsor.
A fire broke out just after 5 a.m. at a home at 852 Cataraqui St. near Parent Avenue.
Officials say the fire began in the living room wall on the first floor and extended to the second floor, but was quickly controlled.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.
Two people living in the home were able to escape safely.
Officials say it is not suspicious.