No one was injured following an early morning house fire near downtown Windsor.

A fire broke out just after 5 a.m. at a home at 852 Cataraqui St. near Parent Avenue.

Officials say the fire began in the living room wall on the first floor and extended to the second floor, but was quickly controlled.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Two people living in the home were able to escape safely.

Officials say it is not suspicious.