WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for two male suspects after shots were fired in an Amherstburg neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment responded to the call in the 400 block of Simcoe Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say two male suspects were seen running away from a parked vehicle in the victim’s driveway. The vehicle was said to have been rummaged through, however, no items were reported stolen.

It was also reported that a garage door to the residence was opened during the incident.

The victim found the suspects walking along Simcoe Street. During a verbal interaction, both suspects were seen holding possible firearms.

One of the weapons reportedly discharged, making a loud noise. Both weapons were described as black firearms with orange tips on them.

Both suspects then fled the area on foot.

Police say by the description of the firearms, it is possible they could be cap guns, but both suspects are considered armed and dangerous as the guns have not been found.

The first suspect is described as a white man, 18 to 20 years old, 5'10" - 6' tall, medium build, dark goatee, facial hair, wearing a black hooded sweater.

The second man is described as white, 18 to 20 years old, 5'10" – 6’ tall, medium build, light hair, wearing a grey hooded sweater.

Police say further investigation found multiple other vehicles in the area were entered. These incidents are all believed to have happened between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident. Police are asking residents in the surrounding area with video surveillance systems to check for any “suspicious activity” around the time of the incidents or for any individuals caught on camera matching the suspect descriptions.

Investigators also suggest residents in the area check their vehicles.

“The community is reminded to never leave any valuables in your vehicle and always lock your doors. It is also recommended that garage door openers are never left inside your vehicle,” a news release from police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-2252 ext. 226 or 230, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.