Police render 'suspicious item' reported in Amherstburg safe
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 9:09AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 7:48PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Investigators have recovered and rendered safe a suspicious package reported in Amherstburg, police say.
Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment responded to the incident Friday morning.
Police say there is no longer a direct threat to public safety.
Roads were closed at Howard Avenue in both directions in the 7800 block of County Road 9 between County Road 8 and North Side Road but have since reopened.
Police say the matter remains under investigation.