WINDSOR, ONT. -- Investigators have recovered and rendered safe a suspicious package reported in Amherstburg, police say.

Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment responded to the incident Friday morning.

Police say there is no longer a direct threat to public safety.

Roads were closed at Howard Avenue in both directions in the 7800 block of County Road 9 between County Road 8 and North Side Road but have since reopened.

Police say the matter remains under investigation.