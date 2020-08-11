WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are seeking surveillance footage of any “suspicious persons” in an Amherstburg neighbourhood following a break and enter and possible assault.

Patrol officers from the Windsor police Amherstburg detachment responded to a break and enter call in the 200 block of Dalhousie Street on Monday, Aug. 3.

It was reported that at around 3:30 a.m. a residence was broken into and items were taken.

Police believe there may have also been an altercation where a person in the immediate area was assaulted around the same time as the break and enter.

While no victims have come forward, police are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to report the incident.

The situation is still under investigation and the Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit is asking residents in the area who have surveillance equipment to check the footage for any “suspicious person or activity around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police – Amhesrtburg detachment at 519-736- 2252 ext. 226 or 230, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.