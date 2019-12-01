WINDSOR -- A Windsor woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision Sunday in Chatham-Kent.

Police say a vehicle travelling west on Highway 401 at Chatham left the road and came to rest along a tree line on the north side of the highway about 1 a.m.

The 37-year-old lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The west lanes of Highway 401 were closed for about seven hours for the investigation.

The highway has since reopened.