Dryer fire causes $40K damage to Walkerville home
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 1:19PM EDT
Windsor crews responded to the 1400 of block Langlois Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, April 27, 2020. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three people were forced out of their Walkerville home following a fire.
Windsor crews responded to the 1400 of block Langlois Avenue on Sunday around 9:20 p.m.
The fire started in a dryer in the basement.
The cause is being listed as accidental.
Estimated of damage is $40,000.