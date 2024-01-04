Drugs, cash and weapons seized by Windsor police

Windsor police have recovered a stolen vehicle, a handgun and over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Just after 12 a.m. on Jan. 3, police spotted a stolen vehicle at a business in the 900 block of Ottawa St. near Parent Avenue.

Officers found arrested the driver inside the business and seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, and large quantity of illegal drugs, which police said the suspect discarded shortly before his arrest.

According to police, the drugs seized included 14.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 17.5 grams of fentanyl, and 3.5 grams of cocaine.

A 40 year old has been charged with breach of probation, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of stolen property over $5,000, five counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and 11 weapons offences.