Driveway vehicle fire leads to arson charge

A 30-year-old Chatham man has been charged with arson after a vehicle fire.

Emergency crews responded a vehicle fire in the driveway of a residence on St. George Street in Chatham at 11:01 p.m. on Monday.

Through investigation, which included surveillance footage and witness statements, officers say they quickly identified the man responsible.

Further investigation revealed the man had been released by the court with conditions prohibiting him from being near the occupant of the home, from being at the home and from possessing any weapons. Officer located the man and arrested him.

The 30-year-old Chatham-Kent man was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. He has been charged with arson, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.