Driveway vehicle fire leads to arson charge
A 30-year-old Chatham man has been charged with arson after a vehicle fire.
Emergency crews responded a vehicle fire in the driveway of a residence on St. George Street in Chatham at 11:01 p.m. on Monday.
Through investigation, which included surveillance footage and witness statements, officers say they quickly identified the man responsible.
Further investigation revealed the man had been released by the court with conditions prohibiting him from being near the occupant of the home, from being at the home and from possessing any weapons. Officer located the man and arrested him.
The 30-year-old Chatham-Kent man was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. He has been charged with arson, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada
BREAKING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada
Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday. The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials said.
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
Humans age dramatically at two key points in their life, study finds
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
Senior public servants meet to discuss Canadian consul general's 'opulent' NYC condo
Senior public servants have been called to a House of Commons committee to explain the government's decision to buy a $9-million condo for the consul general in New York.
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
'A war zone' in Jasper: What it's like to come home after a wildfire
More than three weeks ago, a wildfire tore through Jasper, Alta., destroying about 30 per cent of the town’s structures. Most of the buildings lost were homes and businesses.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
Toronto house where Meghan Markle lived for sale
The Toronto house where Meghan Markle lived is on sale for $1.89 million.
SkipTheDishes and Just Eat cut 800 jobs Canada amid restructure
The chief executive of SkipTheDishes says hundreds of Canadian employees are being laid off by the food delivery service and its parent company.
'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
Wanted man charged with weapon, drug-related offences in Brantford
A wanted man and a woman are facing a long list of charges after being arrested last week in Brantford.
Ontario to close supervised consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close supervised consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
London woman stabbed by a stranger while walking a dog
Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said a woman was walking a dog in the 1200 block of Brydges Street near Highbury Avenue when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and stabbed her multiple times before running from the area.
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
'Difficult but necessary steps' LHSC continues to trim senior staff
LHSC has announced five more senior staff have left the organization. It’s part of the hospital’s bid to knock down its $150-million budget deficit projected for 2025
E-bike sparks destructive fire at Orillia residence
Fire crews were called to battle flames that broke out at a property in Orillia and caused significant damage in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Flood prevention project in downtown Barrie causes traffic & pedestrian disruptions
The City of Barrie is moving forward with a project to address drainage issues and reduce potential flooding downtown, resulting in lengthy traffic disruptions.
Fire at Barrie scrapyard not suspicious, official says
A fire that caused a large, dark plume of smoke into the skies over Barrie on Monday is not considered suspicious.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
LCBO to carry bacon-flavoured vodka made in Sudbury, Ont.
A bacon-flavoured vodka designed specifically for a popular Canadian cocktail and made in Sudbury, Ont., is now being carried by the LCBO.
Four charged with drug, weapons and other offences after traffic stop in Espanola, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis during a traffic stop Sunday in Espanola. Further investigation uncovered drugs and weapons.
Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in the Algoma District
After a crow tested positive for West Nile virus, Algoma Public Health says a human case has also been confirmed.
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
-
A house cat succumbed to its injuries in a fire that started inside the bathroom of an apartment in Centretown on Monday evening.
Ontario to close supervised consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close supervised consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
-
In photos: Rare super blue moon seen over Ontario skies
People across Ontario got a sight of a rare super blue moon that illuminated the night skies on Monday.
Legault announces six-month freeze on some temporary foreign workers in Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is announcing a six-month freeze on certain temporary foreign worker applications in Montreal.
-
Rail strike would affect more than 32,000 commuters in Canada's three biggest cities
More than 32,000 rail commuters across the country will have to find new routes to work if there is a work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. this week.
-
Downtown Winnipeg apartment building evacuated due to flooding
People living in a downtown apartment building have all been evacuated due to "significant flooding" according to the property manager.
'This was an emergency': Daughter of missing senior wants changes to how Silver Alerts are shared
The daughter of a Winnipeg senior who has been missing since December last year wants Silver Alerts to reach more people when they are issued.
West St. Paul man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting man with gun: police
A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after another man was kidnapped and sexually assaulted one week ago.
RCMP looking for male assailant after women sexually assaulted west of Edmonton
Hinton and Edson RCMP are asking the public to identify a man who allegedly approached several women from behind, forcibly pulled their pants down and took photos.
Charges laid in shooting at Edmonton spray park
One person has been charged after a shooting in the parking lot of an Edmonton spray park earlier this year.
Gas leak prompts evacuations in southwest Edmonton
Several buildings in southwest Edmonton were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a gas leak, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
Cost of a new home in Calgary up more than 5% since last summer: StatCan
The price of a new home in Calgary has risen more than five per cent since last summer – marking the largest increase among Canadian cities.
Fake wine sales result in charges against Calgary man
Calgary police say a man has been charged with defrauding victims out of more than $1.3 million in fraudulent wine sales.
Missing kayaker may be on South Saskatchewan River between Grand Forks, Medicine Hat: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police are searching for a 40-year-old woman they believe is kayaking down the South Saskatchewan River.
Regina Transit adding over 25,000 hours of service to busiest routes
Regina Transit will be adding more than 25,000 hours of bus service to some of its busiest routes.
Regina organizations helping parents with rising costs of school supplies
With just a few weeks until the beginning of another school year, a number of organizations in Regina are helping families with the rising costs of school supplies needed for new and returning students.
Citizens against 'NIMBY-ism' present petition to city hall
A small but dedicated group of concerned Regina citizens delivered a petition against 'NIMBY-ism' to Regina city hall Monday morning.
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting, intimidating homeless couple with skid-steer loader
An Okanagan man who used a skid-steer loader to destroy the possessions of a homeless couple, knocking one of them unconscious as he ran over their belongings, will not face jail time for the assault.
Man charged with second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., stabbing
Homicide investigators say a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., man last month.
Mounties arrest 4 after man injured in shooting in Prince George, B.C.
Mounties have arrested four people in connection with a shooting that injured a man in northern British Columbia over the weekend.
Vancouver Aquarium welcomes 'otterly adorable' pups following rescues
Two rescued otter pups have arrived at their new forever home at the Vancouver Aquarium.
'Horrifying and terrifying': Victims of knife attack at Halifax-area school deliver impact statements
Victims of a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., in March 2023 took the witness stand Tuesday and delivered their emotional victim impact statements.
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Condolences pour in for senior who made 'indelible mark' on P.E.I. hockey community
Many heartfelt condolences are pouring in for Allan Andrews, a prominent figure in the hockey community on Prince Edward Island, since the news of his death was made public Tuesday morning.
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.