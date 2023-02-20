Driver stopped going 170km/h on E.C. Row Expressway

Windsor police have charged a driver going 70 kilometres over the speed limit on E.C. Row Expressway.

Police say the driver was caught travelling 170 km/h on E.C. Row on Thursday.

Police posted about the incident on social media.

This driver was caught travelling 70 km/h over the posted limit on E.C. Row Expressway yesterday.



Driving at this speed is extremely dangerous – both for the driver and others on the road. Come on people, there are other lives at risk besides yours. #slowdown #speedkills pic.twitter.com/Ky4pesg8Md — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 17, 2023

“Come on people, there are other lives at risk besides yours,” said the post.

Officers say driving at this speed is extremely dangerous, both for the driver and others on the road.